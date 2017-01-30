90.5 WUOL partners with Squallis Puppeteers to tell a musical version of The Story of Ferdinand. Shawn Hennessey has built a wonderful suitcase puppet show to go along with the music and narration of Sara Soltau, our education programs manager. Sara performs“Ferdinand the Bull” for speaker and violin (music by Alan Ridout and words by Munro Leaf) and Shawn uses puppets he made using everyday materials.

Please join us Saturday February 4th for a family friendly performance of Ferdinand the Bull and a puppet making workshop at Squallis Puppeteers, on the corner of Breckinridge Street and Barret Avenue in the Highlands. Showtimes are at 10:00am and 1:00pm, and puppet making workshops begin after each performance.

All performances are $5.00 per person, and workshops are $5.00 per puppet. Tickets available at the door.

