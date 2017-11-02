November 23, 9a-10a

Every Good Thing

Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

On this day of grace and thanks, who and what will you include in your gratitude? Join Valerie Kahler and Steve Seel as they give thanks for one of life’s most meaningful gifts: music.

Enjoy a range of performances, from Jay Ungar’s “Thanksgiving Waltz” and Aaron Copland’s “Simple Gifts,” to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (Movement I) and Dvorak’s Legend. No. 5. It’s an hour of inspiring stories and music for Thanksgiving.

November 23, 10a-12noon (repeat 10p-12m)

Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude

“Giving Thanks” offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. This year’s special guests include world-famous chef Jacques Pepin, and his 13-year-old granddaughter, Shorey, with whom he co-authored his most recent book, “A Grandfather’s Lessons”; Francis Lam, new host of The Splendid Table, with his recent, James Beard Award-winning Thanksgiving essay about immigrants; and a spellbinding story from actor Charles Laughton, giving thanks for art that connects us all to the creative spirit.

November 24, 9-10a

Giving Thanks to Music

This program reveals how classical music inspires the souls of acclaimed people from a very wide range of different backgrounds. As well as the legendary mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne and top international instrumentalists Anthony and Demarre McGill, award winning dancer/choreographer and artistic director Jessica Lang and multi award winning journalist Maria Hinojosa tell us about musical works that have powerfully affected them.