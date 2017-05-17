Sign up to be a Summer Listener here.

Louisville Public Media announces the 5th season of 90.5 WUOL’s Summer Listening, a free program designed to encourage parents and their children to listen to classical music together over the summer vacation.

How it works

Tune in to 90.5 FM or WUOL.org to live stream our themed Summer Listening broadcasts each Sundays from 1-4pm in July. Participants can sign up for free at WUOL.org to receive info on ways to engage and resources to learn along with the music each week. Summer Listeners are also entered to win concert tickets around Louisville in the coming year. All ages are encouraged to sign up!

90.5 WUOL is hosting a series of FREE family events have been organized with our community partners as a way to engage listeners and participants (see list of events below).

Please join us for all four FREE Summer Listening events in July listed below!

The Unheard

July 13th 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7:00

The Muhammad Ali Center: View Pointe Hall

We’re bringing to life recently found music by Florence Price, the first African-American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer.

Listen and learn with musicians from the Louisville Orchestra, singers from Black Classical Artists of Louisville, Douglas Shadle (Vanderbilt University), and Eleanor McClellan (University of Northern Alabama). This event is part of the I Am Ali festival and 90.5 WUOL’s Summer Listening.

Kites and Classical

July 19th 6:00-10:00 p.m.

Big Four Lawn at Louisville’s Waterfront Park

Listen to classical music from 90.5 WUOL and fly a kite on the Big Four Lawn as the sun sets over the Ohio.

Bring a picnic and the whole family to the waterfront for beautiful music and homemade kite making with KMAC Museum!

The Little Prince

July 30th at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

1:00 p.m. crafts and Squallis Puppeteers in the lobby, 2:00 p.m. The Little Prince opera film screening in the Bomhard Theater

Watch a BBC production of the children’s opera “The Little Prince” with music by Rachel Portman and libretto by Nicholas Wright. Join us for crafts and fun in the lobby before the screening! We encourage you to read The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery before the event and join us at the Main Branch of the Louisville Public Library for our Little Prince Family Book Party on July 15th from 1-2pm!

Summer Listening is part of the Cultural Pass 2017.

For comments, questions or further details about Summer Listening, contact Sara Soltau at ssoltau@wuol.org or by phone at 502-814-6500!

