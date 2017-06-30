Listen to our first Summer Listening radio show Sunday July 2nd from 1-4 p.m.
We’ll be featuring composers from and music about the USA plus kid’s in our community!
Join us for a musical 4th of July!
Harbor Lawn
5-9 p.m.
90.5 WUOL is partnering with the Louisville Folk School and the Jug Band Jubilee for our 3rd annual Conduct a Jug Band booth at the Waterfront!
Can’t catch the show on Sunday?
Listen to Chloe’s story inspired by Aaron Copland’s piece Hoedown, part of our Share Your Story series:
Hear what hooked Emily on classical music, part of our Take Note series:
Sign up and learn more about Summer Listening: wuol.org/summerlistening