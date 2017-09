Sayá Sangidorj is a pianist from Mongolia, and was the first Mongolian artist to play solo at Carnegie Hall. She’ll be in town to play at the University of Louisville on August 25th, but will be giving a preview of the concert on August 24th at noon in the Performance Studio of 90.5 WUOL.

It’s free and open-to-the-public, and members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by August 23rd at noon.