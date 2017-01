Returning for their final production of the 2016-2017 season, Kentucky Opera will preview their production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado.

Join us for the live, in-studio on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at 12noon, in our Performance Studio at 619 S. Fourth Street. Free and open-to-the-public.

Louisville Public Media members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 12noon.