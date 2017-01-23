The Harlem Quartet has been around since 2006, with a mission to “advance diversity in classical music, engaging young and new audiences through the discovery and presentation of varied repertoire that includes works by minority composers.”

Join us for the live, in-studio on Wednesday February 8, 2017 at 12noon, in our Performance Studio at 619 S. Fourth Street. Free and open-to-the-public. Doors open at 11:45am.

Louisville Public Media members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 12noon.

Their violinist, Melissa White, will be playing on the Gheens Great Expectations Concert that evening at 6:30pm.