Louisville cellist Anne Richardson returns to 90.5 WUOL for a live in-studio performance on Thursday, July 6 at noon at Louisville Public Media. Louisville Public Media members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565. The concert is free and open-to-the-public.

By Daniel Gilliam @danielgilliam Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.