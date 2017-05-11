We want to thank The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana for supporting our work in local elementary schools. We performed our touring show with Squallis Puppeteers this morning and had a blast with the kids at Fairmont Elementary talking about puppets, music, and how they bring stories to life.

We had a great time making tissue paper flowers with the kids and sharing the story of Ferdinand the Bull with music by Alan Ridout. We also brought out Abiyoyo the giant and sang together before wrapping up with a fiddle tune and clapping.