The Stradivarius of Singers: A Tribute to Leontyne Price

Wednesday, February 1, 8pm

One of the most renowned and beloved singers of the 20th century, American soprano Leontyne Price rose to superstardom at a time when African-American artists were only just beginning to achieve major recognition in the operatic world. Price, who turns 90 in February, is celebrated by Roger Pines, broadcast commentator for Lyric Opera of Chicago, in a tribute covering her life and career in depth. In addition to representative recorded excerpts, the program features comments and reminiscences from numerous renowned American artists, among them Renée Fleming, Sondra Radvanovsky, Denyce Graves, and Eric Owens.

You can also listen to Leontyne Price featured on African-American Voices, below: