Kaddish (Listen on Friday, January 27 at 10am and 9pm) draws upon the reminiscences of Holocaust survivors, recorded in conversation with Mindy Ratner. Each story is unique, and yet all contrast tragedy with a sense of courage, resilience, and serendipity, often in astonishing circumstances. The narrative is scored throughout with works by composers whose lives were, in some way, touched by the Holocaust. Featured composers include Gideon KIein, Luka Foss, Paul Ben-Haim, Ilse Weber and more.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is January 27 – the day the Auschwitz camp was liberated.

Holocaust Remembrance Day (domestic) is 27 Nisan – sundown Sunday, April 23 to sundown Monday, April 24. It was on the 27th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan that the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising began.

(Image by Shawn Carpenter)