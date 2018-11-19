Thanksgiving Day, 10am and 10pm

“Giving Thanks” offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on the Feast Day of St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music! Host John Birge is using the occasion to invite one of the world’s most treasured composers to the table. John Rutter is a choral music icon, and new piece for VocalEssence gives thanks for the joy of music. Audiences will hear the world premiere of Rutter’s “When Music Sounds,” and how gratitude inspires him.

Conductor Nic McGegan will share an 18th century recipe for St. Cecilia punch will liven up any Thanksgiving celebration, and we’ll revisit the poetry of former “Giving Thanks” guest and American Poet Laureate Donald Hall, who passed away this year.