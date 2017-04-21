Submit your story or poem inspired by a piece of classical music by May 1st. You’ll have a chance to record your story in our studios and then we can share it with everyone during Summer Listening 2017! Winners will be notified on May 8th. Open to all ages. You can submit stories online or mail submissions to:
Sara Soltau: 90.5 WUOL
619 S. 4th street
Louisville, KY 40202
For inspiration listen to our 2016 winners here:
Hadley Thompson’s story is inspired by Hector Berlioz’s “March to the Scaffold” from Symphonie Fantistique, James Levine conducts the Berlin Philharmonic.
Hadley is a 7th grader at Hazelwood Middle School in New Albany, IN
“Those Who Wish to Be You Are Likely the Same Ones Who Wish to Have Your Neck”
A poem by Mackenzie Berry, duPont Manual High School
Inspired by “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland
Keep up with Mackenzie and her group the Young Poets of Louisville:
www.youngpoets502.org/