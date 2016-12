Here at 90.5 WUOL we’re celebrating our 40th anniversary on December 20, 2016, and we want to hear from you! Share an anniversary greeting, favorite radio moment, or what you love about 90.5 WUOL, and we’ll share your messages on the radio on December 20th.

Call (502) 814-6560 to leave your greeting. You can also send us a message through email, on Facebook, or Twitter.

Tune in December 20, 2016 to hear your greeting, and listen to the very first 90.5 WUOL broadcast from 1976 starting at 10am.