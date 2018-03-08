Starting March 15th (8-10pm), you’ll hear the Los Angeles Philharmonic on 90.5 WUOL every Thursday from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil are at the forefront of imaginative, diverse programming, and the 2018/2019 season marks their 100th anniversary.

From the Top will move from Sunday evenings to Monday evenings (starting March 19th). You can hear America’s largest national platform dedicated to celebrating the stories, talents, and character of classically trained young musicians each Monday at 8:00 PM.

Louisville Orchestra broadcasts will resume in late spring/early summer on Thursdays at 8:00 PM. Stay tuned for details.