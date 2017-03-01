The Instrumental Partners program has been growing by leaps and bounds these past couple of years. More people have been donating than ever before, and some listeners are finding creative ways to give back to our community through Instrumental Partners.

Louisville composer Andy McLeroy decided to donate the pre-sale proceeds of his new album “Go Quietly” to Instrumental Partners. Read more below:

I am raising funds to support WUOL’s Instrumental Partners program. Some schools in the Greater Louisville area don’t have enough instruments to go around and many students can’t afford to rent or buy instruments. Instrumental Partners helps repair used instruments that have been donated, and also provides new instruments on a school’s wish list as funds allow. Learn more at: http://wuol.org/instrumentalpartners/ Anyone giving $10+ will receive a link to download my new album, Go Quietly, for FREE, at conclusion of fundraiser. My goal is to raise $300, roughly the cost of a new student trumpet (the instrument I played in middle school band). My fellow former band geeks, help me out here 🙂 This fundraiser will end Monday, Jan. 30. Thanks for your support!

Andy met his goal, and this morning he dropped off a shiny new trumpet and made a financial contribution to the Instrument Repair Fund. Check out his new album “Go Quietly” below.