90.5 WUOL is proud to partner with our sister station 91.9 WFPK to present the 2019 Louisville Music Awards! The celebration-concert-ceremony will take place on Sunday February 10th at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and for the first time ever the LMAs will be honoring a music teacher. The 90.5 WUOL Music Teacher of the Year is a one-of-a-kind honor but we need your help to make it happen. You can nominate your favorite music teacher below!

The nominees can work in any music discipline including band, choir, orchestra, jazz, orchestra, orff, general music, collegiate, and more. They must be currently working either in a school, nonprofit, or private setting with students; and have communal impact not to be limited to concerts, showcases, and recitals. Any nominations for Louisville Public Media employees, board members, or community advisory board members will not be counted.

