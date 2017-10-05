Watch our Education Programs Manager, Sara Soltau, present our programs at the Public Radio Super Regional Conference. We were chosen as one of four projects from around the country to present as part of Current‘s “Local That Works“.
Education News
October 05, 2017
Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.
