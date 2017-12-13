Instruments that can talk?! Mozart as a super hero?! An old time machine in the back of the UofL music library?! How did this craziness happen? Oh ya, we let the 4th grade orchestra write the script… and it’s great! What exactly is classical music, we ask. Well, answers are always more complicated than we hope but it’s worth the ride. Hop on but make sure you buckle up and have your signed permission slip!
Access our learning resources and complete music credits at wuol.org/musicbox under the activities tab
Episode Credits:
Sara Louise Callaway, Host and Producer
Paul Robinson, Curriculum Design
Helen Haverstick, collaborating teacher
4th Grade Orchestra Class at Lincoln Elementary, episode collaborators
Lucas Adams, voice of Mozart
Matt Ertz, UofL Music Library
Anne Gauthier, Recording Assistant
Tyler Franklin, Photographer
The Music Box is a production of Louisville Public Media and is made possible by PNC