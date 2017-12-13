Instruments that can talk?! Mozart as a super hero?! An old time machine in the back of the UofL music library?! How did this craziness happen? Oh ya, we let the 4th grade orchestra write the script… and it’s great! What exactly is classical music, we ask. Well, answers are always more complicated than we hope but it’s worth the ride. Hop on but make sure you buckle up and have your signed permission slip!

Access our learning resources and complete music credits at wuol.org/musicbox under the activities tab

Episode Credits:

Sara Louise Callaway, Host and Producer

Paul Robinson, Curriculum Design

Helen Haverstick, collaborating teacher

4th Grade Orchestra Class at Lincoln Elementary, episode collaborators

Lucas Adams, voice of Mozart

Matt Ertz, UofL Music Library

Anne Gauthier, Recording Assistant

Tyler Franklin, Photographer

The Music Box is a production of Louisville Public Media and is made possible by PNC

Download this episode of The Music Box