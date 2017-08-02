Somewhere out in space there floats a golden record… Listen to the 2nd grade class at Lincoln Elementary school as they explore classical that’s way out there, like past the Oort cloud out there. That’s right, there are symphonies floating in interstellar space just waiting to be heard. How? Find out in our opening episode where it doesn’t matter if you’ve ever heard classical music before, or even music, or even live on planet earth! Listen, learn, and then upload your own golden records for outer space with our resources.

Download Episode 1 of The Music Box.