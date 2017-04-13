Michael Tilson Thomas is an iconic conductor, whose lineage includes studies with Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein, and premieres of Igor Stravinsky and Pierre Boulez. As Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony and New World Symphony, it’s rare to see MTT conduct anywhere else, but Louisville will be afforded a unique opportunity to see MTT work. Teddy Abrams talks about MTT’s influence and mentorship, and offers insight into Saturday’s Louisville Orchestra concert.

In 1958, the Louisville Orchestra premiered Aaron Copland’s Orchestral Variations, an adaptation of his earlier Piano Variations. Here’s a preview: