Episode III of The Music Box is out!!
Listen and Learn with our audio and activities HERE.
Rachel Grimes is a composer from Carroll County, Kentucky. The ukulele class at Harmony Elementary interviewed her about what it’s like to be a composer today. Listen and you’ll learn that you can be a composer too! Sometimes you just need to start small. Just like you can build cities out of legos you can build symphonies out of just a few notes.
Hosted and produced by Sara Louise Callaway, WUOL
Curriculum design by Paul Robinson, JCPS
Photography by Tyler Franklin
Recording Assistance by Anne Gauthier
Partner School: Harmony Elementary and James Albritton