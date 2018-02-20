Episode III of The Music Box is out!!

Listen and Learn with our audio and activities HERE.

Rachel Grimes is a composer from Carroll County, Kentucky. The ukulele class at Harmony Elementary interviewed her about what it’s like to be a composer today. Listen and you’ll learn that you can be a composer too! Sometimes you just need to start small. Just like you can build cities out of legos you can build symphonies out of just a few notes.

Hosted and produced by Sara Louise Callaway, WUOL

Curriculum design by Paul Robinson, JCPS

Photography by Tyler Franklin

Recording Assistance by Anne Gauthier

Partner School: Harmony Elementary and James Albritton

music credits