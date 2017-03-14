Louisville Public Media announced today that it has received a $100,000 grant from PNC for classical programming on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville. The funds will allow for expanded education outreach to foster and develop active participation in the arts through classical music.

The grant will help 90.5 WUOL to broaden its presence across a variety of digital platforms, building more original programming to serve diverse audiences, engage with the community, and expand educational programs to better engage Louisville youth – especially from both minority and low income neighborhoods – in classical music.

“Not only are the arts one of the strongest contributors to the economy of a community, those who participate in a music program perform better in non-music classes, achieve higher test scores and become positive influences in society,” said director of radio Daniel Gilliam. “As a radio station, we are uniquely positioned to reach more people with classical music.”

A newly developed program will be a dynamic podcast aimed at pre-K and elementary children and their families. The new podcast, “The Music Box,” hosted and produced by Sara Soltau, will serve an educational resource for teachers in the classroom, providing context for the music. By creating an educational podcast aimed at young children, classical music will become more accessible.

“Engaging our community’s young children in music and with musical instruments exposes their minds to sound, touch and thinking concepts that develop math, science, reading and expression skills that help them succeed in school and life,” said Chuck Denny, regional president of PNC Bank, Greater Louisville and Tennessee.