The broadcast season of the Louisville Orchestra returns to 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, starting Thursday June 29th at 8pm.

Teddy Abrams will conduct Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection,” with chorus (Kent Hatteberg chorus master) and soloists J’Nai Bridges (pictured above) and Celena Shafer.

See the complete Louisville Orchestra broadcast schedule here.