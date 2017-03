Each year the Chamber Music Society of Louisville hosts the Macauley Chamber Music Competition, and each year you get to hear the winners live on the radio.

With all our construction and remodeling here at Louisville Public Media, though, we’re hosting the winners and live broadcast from Comstock Hall at the University of Louisville.

Come join us on Wednesday, March 29th, at noon for the live concert. Because the concert is not at LPM, we will not be offering box lunches to members.