August 25, 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), an American polymath who composed complex symphonies and award-winning musicals, conducted the world’s greatest orchestras, and taught generations of Americans about music, from Renaissance to jazz and everything in between. We’ll celebrate Bernstein’s legacy August 20th-25th with specials, recordings, and a giveaway!

Monday, August 20, 8pm

Leonard Bernstein: From Broadway to Hollywood

Tuesday, August 21, 8pm

Leonard Bernstein: America’s Music Teacher

Wednesday, August 22, 8pm

Leonard Bernstein’s Black America

Thursday, August 23, 8pm

“The Bernstein Experience in Boston” (episode 1)

“The Bernstein Experience at Tanglewood” (episode 2)

Friday, August 24, 8pm

“The Bernstein Experience at the Curtis Institute” (episode 3)

Saturday, August 25, 1pm

West Side Story (original cast recording)

With commentary by Dr. A.T. Simpson