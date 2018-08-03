August 25, 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), an American polymath who composed complex symphonies and award-winning musicals, conducted the world’s greatest orchestras, and taught generations of Americans about music, from Renaissance to jazz and everything in between. We’ll celebrate Bernstein’s legacy August 20th-25th with specials, recordings, and a giveaway!
Monday, August 20, 8pm
Leonard Bernstein: From Broadway to Hollywood
Tuesday, August 21, 8pm
Leonard Bernstein: America’s Music Teacher
Wednesday, August 22, 8pm
Leonard Bernstein’s Black America
Thursday, August 23, 8pm
“The Bernstein Experience in Boston” (episode 1)
“The Bernstein Experience at Tanglewood” (episode 2)
Friday, August 24, 8pm
“The Bernstein Experience at the Curtis Institute” (episode 3)
Saturday, August 25, 1pm
West Side Story (original cast recording)
With commentary by Dr. A.T. Simpson