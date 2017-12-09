During New Member December we’re offering a new album of concert recordings of pianist Lee Luvisi, in a retrospective release of re-mastered and previously unreleased performances from the late seventies to the early nineties. The CD features historic photographs of Luvisi’s career and a new essay by Andrew Adler.

It is our thank you gift to you when you give $15 a month or more at (502) 814-6565, or click the donate button above.

Tracks:

Lee Luvisi at 80: A Pianist’s Pianist

1 Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved, BWV 992 (11:19)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in F major, K. 533/494 (21:23)

2 Allegro (7:47)

3 Andante in B-flat major (7:09)

4 Rondo: Allegretto (6:43)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-flat major, Op. 81a (17:35)

5 Das Lebewohl (The Farewell) (7:37)

6 Abwesenheit (The Absence) (3:52)

7 Das Wiedersehen (The Return) (6:33)

8 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle, Op. 60 (8:58)

9 Gabriel Fauré: Ballade, Op. 19 (version for solo piano) (14:20)

Recording dates and locations

Bach & Faure: Kentucky School for the Blind | 1978

Mozart: University of Louisville Comstock Hall | 1990-1991, Mozart Bicentennial

Beethoven & Chopin: Inaugural Concert, University of Louisville Recital Hall (now Comstock Hall) | September 11, 1988