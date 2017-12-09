During New Member December we’re offering a new album of concert recordings of pianist Lee Luvisi, in a retrospective release of re-mastered and previously unreleased performances from the late seventies to the early nineties. The CD features historic photographs of Luvisi’s career and a new essay by Andrew Adler.
Tracks:
Lee Luvisi at 80: A Pianist’s Pianist
1 Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved, BWV 992 (11:19)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in F major, K. 533/494 (21:23)
2 Allegro (7:47)
3 Andante in B-flat major (7:09)
4 Rondo: Allegretto (6:43)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-flat major, Op. 81a (17:35)
5 Das Lebewohl (The Farewell) (7:37)
6 Abwesenheit (The Absence) (3:52)
7 Das Wiedersehen (The Return) (6:33)
8 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle, Op. 60 (8:58)
9 Gabriel Fauré: Ballade, Op. 19 (version for solo piano) (14:20)
Recording dates and locations
Bach & Faure: Kentucky School for the Blind | 1978
Mozart: University of Louisville Comstock Hall | 1990-1991, Mozart Bicentennial
Beethoven & Chopin: Inaugural Concert, University of Louisville Recital Hall (now Comstock Hall) | September 11, 1988