Louisville Public Media is proud to announce it has hired Jecorey “1200” Arthur as 90.5 WUOL’s Music Education Manager. Arthur officially joins LPM on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

In this role, Arthur will manage a number of educational initiatives by the station, including the Instrumental Partners Program, which provides gently used instruments to area schoolchildren in need; the Young Artist Competition, which showcases young musicians from across the region; and Summer Listening, which encourages families to explore classical music over the summer break.

Arthur will also work to create new initiatives with Jefferson County Public Schools and other schools and education programs in our community.

“We’re excited to have Jecorey joining 90.5 WUOL and Louisville Public Media. He brings an energy and passion for music education, and strong connections to our community, that will only build on the great work Sara Callaway has done in our schools and community organizations,” said Daniel Gilliam, Louisville Public Media’s Director of Radio.

Arthur is an award-winning music educator, composer, performer and community organizer from Louisville. He earned his Bachelor’s of Music Education and Master’s of Arts in Teaching at the University of Louisville while studying percussion with Dr. Greg Byrne.

Arthur is currently the Professor of Percussion Studies at Simmons College, has taught general music in JCPS, directed regional percussion ensembles, and facilitated countless music workshops for the Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED), Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, Cabbage Patch Settlement House, Uspiritus, and many other youth organizations.

Arthur also, writes, records and performs under the name “1200.” He has performed with the Louisville Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Columbus Symphony.

“I’ve been teaching music in public schools since I was still in school myself. Now that I’m a part of the 90.5 WUOL family I can reach more schools and more students,” said Arthur. “My first objective is to visit every elementary school that doesn’t have a music teacher before this school year ends. All students have a right to music education.”