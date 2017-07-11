Music boxes were invented to make music small enough to fit in your pocket, just like this podcast. With a tap you’ll be carried into classrooms, across the city, and out into the field where we ask what is music and how do we make it. We’re taking classical music out of the box and giving you the inspiration and tools to compose your stories into music. The Music Box is complete with ready-to-use activities integrating core grade-level standards.

Target audience: Pre-K through elementary school classrooms, families, and the forever curious.

Episode I coming August 1st, 2017!

Produced and hosted by Sara Soltau

Curriculum by Paul Robinson

Recording Assistant Anne Gauthier

Photographer Tyler Franklin

The Music Box is a program of Louisville Public Media and 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville.

Supported by PNC.

Download The Music Box preview.