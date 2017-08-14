Check out our new interactive website by Alexandra Kanik for our new educational podcast The Music Box. Our first episode is out and it’s all about The Golden Record. Interact with Holst’s The Planets and upload your own Golden Record plus enhance your learning with our episode activities.
August 14, 2017
Sara Soltau is the Education Programs Manager at 90.5 WUOL and Louisville Public Media.
