Do you have a gently-used orchestra or band instrument you are no longer using? Many schools don’t have enough instruments to go around and many students can’t afford to rent or buy instruments, but you can help! Call (502)814-6515 or email education@wuol.org to see if your instrument is needed in area schools. We will repair it and put it in the hands of a local student in need. Don’t have an instrument? You can help by making a financial contribution to help pay for instrument repairs. Call (502) 814-6565 for more information.

**If you are a teacher outside of JCPS please submit your school’s current instrument needs HERE.





Donate your used instrument to 90.5 WUOL and get a tax deduction, to the extent allowed by the I.R.S. If your instrument needs repair, our community partners include music stores that will assist with any repair and with delivering instruments to identified schools. Please note that under Internal Revenue Service regulations, you establish your own estimate of the fair market value for your instrument. A written appraisal is ONLY necessary if you estimate the value of your instrument at $5,000 or more.

If you’d like to participate in 90.5 WUOL’s Instrumental Partners project, but don’t have an instrument to donate, you can still help by making a monetary donation designated for Instrumental Partners. These funds will be used to help repair instruments or you may choose to buy a new instrument on a school’s wish list.

Learning and playing music makes the world a better place. Empower more kids like Charles Brinson to make a change in the world by donating today.

More information and stories about how Instrumental Partners is changing lives

Instrumental Partners is sponsored by PNC and The Robert and Clarita Whitney Fund. Instrument repairs by Miles Ahead Music.