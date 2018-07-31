Longleash Piano Trio returns for a special in-studio preview of their residency at Loretto Motherhouse and collaboration with Climate Chords series at SONICBernheim.

Arrangements of works by 17th-18th century composers Isabella Leonarda, Francesca Caccini, and Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre; John Luther Adam’s The Wind in High Places, a selection from Jürg Frey’s Paysage pour Gustave Roud, and world premiere by Kate Soper.

Watch live on Facebook, Monday August 6th at noon. Hosted by Jecorey Arthur.

(Photo: Kate Soper, credit Liz Linder)