Cellist Anne Richardson, a past winner of the Classical 90.5/PNC Wealth Management Young Artist Competition, will return to Classical 90.5 for an exclusive in-studio, March 2nd at noon, here at Louisville Public Media (619 S. Fourth Street). She’ll play solo Bach, and Beethoven and Saint-Saens with pianist Sharon Lavery.

Free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe at (502) 814-6565.