December 23, 8pm

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

This service in song and word has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

December 24, 10am & December 25 10am

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music broadcast from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King’s College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

December 24, 3pm

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir continues its tradition of great artistry this holiday season, with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics. Enjoy a warm, nostalgic holiday celebration featuring a choir of 360 voices, a 150-piece orchestra at Temple Square, the 32-member Bells on Temple Square, along with other artists and special guests. A 600-person cast will share a stunningly beautiful mix of carols in various unique arrangements.

December 25, 12noon

Welcome Christmas!

A perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premier choral ensembles. Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

December 25, 1pm

2018 Holiday Choral Festival

Experience this year’s festival, again! With the Louisville Youth Choir Bel Canto ensemble, University of Louisville Cardinal Singers, and pianist Harry Pickens.

January 1, 11am & 11pm

New Year’s Day From Vienna

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular annual New Year’s Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. You’ll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more — a festive way to start off the New Year.