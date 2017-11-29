December 11, 9pm-10pm

Candles Burning Brightly

Mindy Ratner hosts a new edition of this holiday favorite, in celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. “Candles Burning Brightly” explores Chanukah foods and traditional activities – and plenty of music.

December 12, 9pm-10pm

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a capella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. All selections are performed by Chicago a cappella, the virtuoso vocal ensemble now in its 23rd season. Jonathan Miller provides liturgical and cultural background as part of this unique look inside old and newer choral Chanukah traditions.

December 22, 12noon-1pm

Carols & Cheer

Scott Blankenship joins forces with Matthew Culloton, artistic director of The Singers, to review their favorite carols this holiday season. From holiday classics to contemporary hits, audiences will love singing along as the two share their top picks for the Christmas season, performed by today’s leading artists and ensembles.

December 23, 8pm-10pm

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

This service in song and word has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. SymphonyCast host Alison Young shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

December 24, 10am-12noon & 8pm-10pm

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King’s College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

December 24, 2pm-4pm

Bourbon Baroque presents Messiah

Louisville’s period instrument ensemble present’s George Frederic Handel’s masterpiece Messiah, recorded November 25 & 26, 2017 at St. Brigid Catholic Church.

December 25, 12noon

Welcome Christmas!

“Welcome Christmas!” is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premier choral ensembles. Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

December 25, 1pm

2017 Holiday Choral Festival

Experience our annual choral festival again, with Western Middle School Advanced Choir, J.W. Tiggs Chorale, Floyd Central A Cappella, and the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers.

New Year’s Day From Vienna 2018 11am and 11pm

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular annual New Year’s Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. You’ll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more — a festive way to start off the New Year. Presented by NPR Music.