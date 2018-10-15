The next LP we’re giving away is a reissue of the Atlanta Symphony and Robert Shaw performing Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana and Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber. It features soprano Judith Blegen, baritone Hakan Hagegard, and tenor William Brown, along with the Atlanta Symphony Chorus and Atlanta Boy Choir.

