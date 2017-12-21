Over the past decade, Ola Gjeilo has quickly become one of the most performed choral composers in the United States. He has been the composer-in-residence with the Phoenix Chorale, and is currently working with Voces8. His latest album is a long-time idea coming to fruition: a collection of music about winter and, Advent and Christmas.
Featured Album
December 21, 2017
Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.
Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.