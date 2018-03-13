At just eighteen years old, Sheku Kanneh-Mason is already scheduled to play with some of the US’ and Europe’s most important orchestras: Tonhalle Zurich Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Netherlands Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (his US debut), and Atlanta and Seattle Symphonies. He was awarded the BBC Young Musician award in 2016, after playing the Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 with the BBC Symphony at Barbican Hall. His debut album, Inspiration, is our Featured Album this week.



