For the first time in almost two decades, the Louisville Orchestra is at it again with recording and commissioning new music. With their latest album, All In, the LO with Teddy Abrams present Unified Field, a new work of Abrams’ written for the Louisville Ballet, three songs with Storm Large, and Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, with Abrams as soloist and Jason Seber conducting. Check out a preview below, and listen all week to 90.5 WUOL for All In, our Featured Album.

Listen to my conversation with Teddy about the new album and its origins:



And explore some of the older LO recordings and commissions:

