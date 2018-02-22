This year marks the centennial of Leonard Bernstein (August 25, 1918-October 14, 1990), the iconic, polymath, and genius pianist, composer, conductor, educator, and representative of American musical culture. With concerts and tributes planned around the world, a slew of new recordings are also marking the occasion. Among these is Lara Downes’ tribute For Lenny, which embraces Bernstein’s collaborative spirit featuring artists Rhiannon Giddens, Thomas Hampson, Javier Moralez-Martinez, and Kevin “K.O.” Olusola (the “beat-boxing” cellist of Pentatonix fame).

Listen to Daniel Gilliam’s conversation with Lara about the new album: