The McGill/McHale Trio formed in 2014 after a concert at Bowling Green University in Ohio. Siblings Demarre and Anthony McGill both hold top positions in their orchestras: Demarre is the principal flutist of the Seattle Symphony and Anthony is the principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic. Michael McHale is one of Ireland’s leading pianists, who currently resides in London. The trio’s debut album “Portraits” centers around Louisville-native Valerie Coleman‘s major work “Portraits of Langston Hughes,” a collection inspired by Hughes’ poetry paired with readings of his poems by actor Mahershala Ali.

