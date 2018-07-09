Cellist Amit Peled‘s new album “To Brahms, with Love” isn’t just another album of Brahms sonatas. The cello used in this recording belonged to Pablo Casals, the legendary Spanish cellist from the early 20th century. It just so happens that Casals played for Johannes Brahms himself on the very instrument featured in this new recording.
Featured Album
July 09, 2018
