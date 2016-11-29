Violinist Rob Simonds returns to 90.5 WUOL for a varied and engaging program of new and old music, from composers of the 17th century to new music by Victoria Bond, Molly Joyce and Louisvillian Jeremy Beck. Thursday December 8 at noon. Doors open at 11:45am.
Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.
