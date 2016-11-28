This Wednesday, November 30 at noon, 90.5 WUOL welcomes young musicians from The Academy of Music at St. Francis in the Fields, led by Nancy and Emily Albrink. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling 502-814-6565 by Tuesday, November 29 at noon.
November 28, 2016
