November 29, 2016

90.5 WUOL is proud to present the 2016 Holiday Choral Festival, featuring the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers, Kentucky Opera Studio Artists, The Choir of St. Martin of Tours, and the Louisville Youth Choir. Sunday, December 4 at 7pm. 639 S. Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets will be available at the door.
Daniel Gilliam
By Daniel Gilliam @danielgilliam
Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.