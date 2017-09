What better way to watch the eclipse on Monday, August 21st, than with amazing music to accompany this momentous event.

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville will provide your soundtrack for the eclipse, including Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata during totality.

If you don’t have our app, get it here, grab some earbuds and approved eyewear, and get ready for a breathtaking show! The Eclipse Playlist starts at 1pm. Totality is at 2:27:43pm (Eastern Time).