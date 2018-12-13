The inaugural 90.5 WUOL December Holiday Tour is bringing live classical music to new people and places. Every visit will feature Jecorey Arthur alongside a local musician.

Musicians

Kojin Tashiro (Violin)

JD Green (Voice)

Ben Sollee (Cello and Voice)

Allie Summers (Violin)

Carly Johnson (Voice)

Jacqui Blue (Guitar and Voice)

Pala Garcia of Longleash Piano Trio (Violin)

John Popham of Longleash Piano Trio (Cello)

Organizations

J.O. Blanton House

Stephen Foster Senior Living

Open Hand Kitchen

Riverport Scholarhouse

Home of the Innocents

Elder Serve (Breckenridge)

YMCA Safe Place Services

St. John Center for Homeless Men

Flora Kitchenette

On our final stop we’ll join Bourbon Baroque for carols, coffee and more carols at Flora Kitchenette. Everyone is invited to sing/play-a-along all while enjoying vegan treats and coffee from Flora! This second-annual event also is a time for us to raise funds and gather gently used instruments for the Instrumental Partners program. Since the beginning of Instrumental Partners in 2000, 90.5 WUOL has placed more than 1,500 instruments in schools.

Many organizations are serving people this month with warm meals, safe places, and happy faces. We’re partnering with them and generous musicians to add live holiday music to these services! If you can volunteer to serve food contact us for more info education@wuol.org