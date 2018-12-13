The inaugural 90.5 WUOL December Holiday Tour is bringing live classical music to new people and places. Every visit will feature Jecorey Arthur alongside a local musician.
Musicians
Kojin Tashiro (Violin)
JD Green (Voice)
Ben Sollee (Cello and Voice)
Allie Summers (Violin)
Carly Johnson (Voice)
Jacqui Blue (Guitar and Voice)
Pala Garcia of Longleash Piano Trio (Violin)
John Popham of Longleash Piano Trio (Cello)
Organizations
J.O. Blanton House
Stephen Foster Senior Living
Open Hand Kitchen
Riverport Scholarhouse
Home of the Innocents
Elder Serve (Breckenridge)
YMCA Safe Place Services
St. John Center for Homeless Men
Flora Kitchenette
On our final stop we’ll join Bourbon Baroque for carols, coffee and more carols at Flora Kitchenette. Everyone is invited to sing/play-a-along all while enjoying vegan treats and coffee from Flora! This second-annual event also is a time for us to raise funds and gather gently used instruments for the Instrumental Partners program. Since the beginning of Instrumental Partners in 2000, 90.5 WUOL has placed more than 1,500 instruments in schools.
Many organizations are serving people this month with warm meals, safe places, and happy faces. We’re partnering with them and generous musicians to add live holiday music to these services! If you can volunteer to serve food contact us for more info education@wuol.org