Before we start the new school year let’s reflect on our favorite musical moments from the last.

The Music Box

In March 2018 we released our first episode of the Music Box, a podcast for children about classical music. Since then we’ve released 5 episodes and started working on Season 2. The first season featured topics about how to make your own instruments, musical eras, and much more. Season 2 will explore different elements of music in an effort to support the 50+ new JCPS music teachers. You can check out Season 1 below.

Classical Corner

This year WFPK Waterfront Wednesday partnered with its sister station to bring music activities to the Big Four Lawn. The 90.5 WUOL Classical Corner has featured DrumSmart, KMAC, Squallis Puppeteers, Compass Quartet, and Louisville Folk School. We’ve engaged 500+ families with hands-on music activities like this one…

Ferdinand the Bull

Our beloved Sara Calloway and Shawn Hennessey of Squallis Puppeteers partnered to create a traveling show for children based on Ferdinand the Bull. They visited 25+ schools, sharing live classical music, puppetry, and storytelling with over 2,000 children.

Music and Movement

What happens when a dance party has Top 40 hits along with Beethoven and Mozart? Over 1,500 elementary students found out at the end of the school year. Mozart’s Lacrimosa was played as students entered to take their seats. Beethoven’s 5th Symphony was used as a signal to notify students that it was time for a “challenge.” The challenges spanned from the best floss dance, to singing discontinued cartoon themes, to the lowest limbo. Even though pop songs were played most of the time, Beethoven’s 5th quickly became the most anticipated piece of music for the parties. Mozart was played again to calm the little dancers as they exited, but every student, 5th grade down to kindergarten, left being able to identify the four most popular notes in classical music history, Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

We can’t wait to visit classrooms, auditoriums, and gymacafetoriums again for the 2018-2019 school year. To celebrate new beginnings we’re giving away free downloads of piano recordings composed by the Shawnee Boys and Girls Composers Club that we worked with this summer break. You can stream below and download your favorite pieces HERE! Please enjoy and best of luck this school year!