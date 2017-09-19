Bourbon Baroque makes its official Louisville return on Saturday, September 23rd, in a concert at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel. The concert coincides with the Motherhouse Chapel’s 100th anniversary year, and will feature music from the Ursuline Manuscript, music from the 1730s. Saturday’s concert also features Alice Culin-Ellison, the new co-artistic director of Bourbon Baroque, and soprano Teresa Wakim, in music of Vivaldi and Handel.

Sister Janet Marie Peterworth, president of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, and Austin Clark, director of Bourbon Baroque, go into the history of the manuscript, some Louisville history, and the concert. Listen below:

