Negro Folk Songs in Counterpoint by Florence Price Performed by violinists Rob Simonds and Kimberly Tichenor, violist Meghan Casper, and cellist Allison Braid Olsen, recorded live at the Muhammad Ali Center on July 13, 2017 by Eric Matthews and Kojin Tashiro. Score made available by Douglas Shadle.





By Daniel Gilliam @danielgilliam Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.